Jharkhand Govt Engages in Dialogue with Disillusioned JPSC-JSSC Aspirants

On Friday, JMM leader Talkeshwar Mahto announced the Jharkhand government's readiness to engage in dialogue with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants. He addressed the gathering at Ranchi, assuring students that their concerns would be addressed. Mahto emphasized the students' support for the JMM-led government, promising that their voices would not be ignored.

Furthermore, Jayant Jaipal Singh, son of former Lok Sabha MP Jaipal Singh Munda, lent his support to the protesters. At the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium protest site, Singh called for the elimination of corruption, bribery, and nepotism, lauding the young protestors for their efforts to demand accountability.

Meanwhile, Kumar Harsh, advocate for JPSC aspirants in prior legal disputes, highlighted systematic examination flaws and urged for a CBI probe to regain public trust. Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed a commitment to dialogue and reform, addressing the discontent surrounding recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.