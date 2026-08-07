Tharoor Urges Reforms Amid Jharkhand Student Protests

In the wake of ongoing student protests in Jharkhand over alleged recruitment exam irregularities, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has emphasized the importance of addressing youth concerns. Tharoor underscored his commitment to advocating for meaningful reforms to enhance the prospects of young people across India.

The demonstrations, led by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, are calling for significant changes and a thorough probe into the selection processes. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has extended an olive branch to the protestors, expressing his administration's willingness to engage in dialogue and implement robust reforms tailored to meet student demands.

The situation has drawn considerable attention, with figures like JLKM MLA Jairam Mahato questioning the integrity of the exams and urging investigations. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also shown support, communicating with the student protestors. An 11-member delegation has been formed to ensure transparent discussions with the government.