Tharoor Urges Reforms Amid Jharkhand Student Protests

Amid protests over recruitment irregularities, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasizes focusing on youth concerns. Jharkhand's government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, promises dialogue and reforms. The protests intensify at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium, with figures like MLA Jairam Mahato calling for investigations into the examination processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 22:47 IST
Tharoor Urges Reforms Amid Jharkhand Student Protests
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of ongoing student protests in Jharkhand over alleged recruitment exam irregularities, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has emphasized the importance of addressing youth concerns. Tharoor underscored his commitment to advocating for meaningful reforms to enhance the prospects of young people across India.

The demonstrations, led by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, are calling for significant changes and a thorough probe into the selection processes. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has extended an olive branch to the protestors, expressing his administration's willingness to engage in dialogue and implement robust reforms tailored to meet student demands.

The situation has drawn considerable attention, with figures like JLKM MLA Jairam Mahato questioning the integrity of the exams and urging investigations. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also shown support, communicating with the student protestors. An 11-member delegation has been formed to ensure transparent discussions with the government.

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