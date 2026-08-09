Ram Mandir Asset Theft Sparks Demand for Prime Minister's Response

In a developing political controversy, Congress National President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the alleged theft of assets from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during a house session. This issue, Kharge stresses, resonates with public sentiments.

Kharge highlighted concerns over valuable items such as jewelry, gold, and money reportedly missing from within the temple. He questioned the Prime Minister's role in establishing and overseeing the trust responsible for the temple's assets, indicating that since Modi appointed the trust members, he should publicly address the situation.

The accusations have touched a nerve among devotees, with several political leaders voicing concerns. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has reassured the Supreme Court that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe these allegations comprehensively, resulting in eight arrests to date.