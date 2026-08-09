Ram Mandir Asset Theft Sparks Demand for Prime Minister's Response

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the alleged theft of assets from Ram Mandir. Kharge questions the appointment of the temple's trust and seeks an explanation for missing valuables. A special investigation is underway, with eight arrests already made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:39 IST
Ram Mandir Asset Theft Sparks Demand for Prime Minister's Response
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing political controversy, Congress National President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the alleged theft of assets from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during a house session. This issue, Kharge stresses, resonates with public sentiments.

Kharge highlighted concerns over valuable items such as jewelry, gold, and money reportedly missing from within the temple. He questioned the Prime Minister's role in establishing and overseeing the trust responsible for the temple's assets, indicating that since Modi appointed the trust members, he should publicly address the situation.

The accusations have touched a nerve among devotees, with several political leaders voicing concerns. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has reassured the Supreme Court that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe these allegations comprehensively, resulting in eight arrests to date.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
2
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
3
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine
4
NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Current US Headlines

NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Curren...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026