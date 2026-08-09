Controversy Erupts as JNU Cancels Book Discussion; Students Cry Censorship

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has canceled an auditorium booking for a discussion on Umar Khalid's book, citing undisclosed facts. Organized for the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, the event's cancellation sparked student protests and allegations of administrative bias and censorship against academic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 15:19 IST
Controversy Erupts as JNU Cancels Book Discussion; Students Cry Censorship
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has canceled the booking of an auditorium for a discussion on former student Umar Khalid's book, "Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power." The cancellation, citing "non-disclosure of full facts about the programme," has sparked an outcry among students.

The discussion was planned for the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, featuring prominent speakers like Professor Prabhu Mohapatra and Harsh Mander. The university claimed the decision was made by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, leading to accusations of censorship and bias against academic freedom by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU).

JNUSU criticized the administration for selectively applying rules, highlighting a recent ISKCON event's approval. The union vowed to continue the discussion elsewhere, encouraging solidarity from the JNU community to defend academic and democratic values, stirring debate on the campus about the limits of free speech and expression.

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