VVS Laxman Praises Virat Kohli, Defends BCCI Amid Injury Scrutiny
CoE head VVS Laxman commended Virat Kohli as a role model setting high standards in cricket and addressed the scrutiny over BCCI's injury management. He emphasized that injuries are expected in sports and called for prioritizing player health monitoring over blaming the Centre of Excellence.
In a candid press conference on Sunday, VVS Laxman, head of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) under the Board of Control for Cricket in India, heaped praise on star cricketer Virat Kohli, describing him as an exemplary professional. Laxman highlighted Kohli's commitment to maintaining high standards, making him a model player for both young hopefuls and peers alike.
Laxman addressed growing concerns about injuries plaguing India's cricket team, defending the CoE's role. He acknowledged injuries as an inevitable part of the game and urged for better management and monitoring of players' health over finding faults with the CoE. Currently, prominent players like Jasprit Bumrah are sidelined with injuries.
Moreover, Laxman touched upon the challenges in hiring a new Head of Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) at the CoE, following Nitin Patel's departure. Despite a potential candidate backing out for personal reasons, Laxman stressed the need for a leader who understands the unique needs of Indian cricketers.
ALSO READ
-
Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out of Test Series Against Sri Lanka
-
VVS Laxman: The Backbone Behind BCCI's New Centre of Excellence
-
VVS Laxman Stresses Coordination to Manage Cricket Injuries Amid Selection Pressures
-
BCCI Enhances Live Coverage Amid CoE Restrictions: Devajit Saikia
-
No Blame Game: BCCI Clarifies Player Squad Selections Amid Injuries