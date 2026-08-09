Trainer Aircraft Emerges Unscathed in Runway Incident at Baramati

A trainer aircraft experienced a minor mishap during a training exercise at Baramati Airfield in Maharashtra on Sunday. The aircraft deviated from the extended paved surface at the airfield, but officials assured that there were no injuries reported.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill provided details of the incident, stating that the aircraft, identified as VT-SEX, had two occupants. The aircraft, captained by Chirag Shashikant Doifode with cadet Abhijeet Jundre, undertook two rejected take-offs at the airfield. The second attempt saw the aircraft veer off the runway's threshold and onto the extended paved surface.

Despite this scare, the Indian government has been proactive in bolstering aviation safety standards. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has organized seminars to enhance aviation safety by collaborating with industry leaders and government officials. India has emerged as the third-largest civil aviation market globally, with notable growth in passenger traffic and fleet size over the past decade.