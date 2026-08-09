Leaders Unite in Prayer During Hyderabad's Bonalu Festivities

In a show of devotion and cultural reverence, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala participated in the Bonalu festival celebrations at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Hyderabad on Sunday. Despite Parliament being in session, Chamala made his annual pilgrimage to pray for the welfare of Telangana's citizens, focusing particularly on the state's farmers.

Speaking to the attendees, Chamala emphasized his commitment to offering prayers during the festival each year, conveying his hopes for the prosperity and well-being of the people. In a parallel gathering, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and other party officials visited multiple temples around Hyderabad's Old City, including the iconic Lal Darwaza's Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple.

BRS leaders, accompanied by former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, offered prayers, highlighting the festival's significance. Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the Amberpet Mahakali Temple, noting that Bonalu is integral to seeking divine blessings for peace, good rains, and protection from adversities, especially with women playing crucial roles in the rituals.