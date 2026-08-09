ED Targets Reliance Infrastructure in Major Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Reliance Infrastructure Ltd under the PMLA. The investigation exposes a scheme involving shell companies for routing funds, linked to road projects financed by public funds. Assets worth Rs 187 crore have been attached, with ongoing investigations into other individuals' roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 15:05 IST
ED Targets Reliance Infrastructure in Major Money Laundering Case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeting Reliance Infrastructure Ltd of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group. The complaint was lodged with the Special Court (PMLA) at Dwarka District Courts, New Delhi, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation.

The investigation, based on a 2016 FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing in Mumbai, scrutinizes alleged use of shell companies and forged documents to reroute funds for non-existent transactions, including inflated diamond imports. The inquiry revealed a systematic effort to divert public funds from projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to the ED, approximately Rs 187 crore was siphoned off during late 2010 via fake sub-contracting arrangements. Assets, including equity shares and land, have been attached provisionally. The investigation continues, with a focus on identifying other individuals involved in this extensive financial misconduct.

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