Kerala Student Urges PM Modi for NEET-UG Probe and Compensation

Anjali S, a NEET-UG aspirant from Kerala, has reached out to Prime Minister Modi seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. She demands compensation and fee concessions for affected students, as her government college admission was thwarted by unexpected cut-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 17:51 IST
Kerala Student Urges PM Modi for NEET-UG Probe and Compensation
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anjali S, a NEET-UG aspirant from Wadakkanchery, Kerala, has called for an independent investigation into supposed irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. Anjali highlights the financial hardships faced by students and demands compensation for those affected by the controversy.

Anjali, who has consistently appeared for the NEET-UG since 2020, reported a revised score of 635, which she believes should have secured her admission to a government medical college. Instead, the unexpected high cut-off left her studying at a self-financing college, burdening her family with an annual $12,000 fee.

The student has also projected patterns of marks and ranks from previous years against those of 2024, arguing for a thorough review. Apart from approaching Prime Minister Modi, she has sought the attention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging action against the alleged discrepancies in the exam results.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
2
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
3
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine
4
NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Current US Headlines

NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Curren...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026