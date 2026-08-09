Kerala Student Urges PM Modi for NEET-UG Probe and Compensation

In a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anjali S, a NEET-UG aspirant from Wadakkanchery, Kerala, has called for an independent investigation into supposed irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. Anjali highlights the financial hardships faced by students and demands compensation for those affected by the controversy.

Anjali, who has consistently appeared for the NEET-UG since 2020, reported a revised score of 635, which she believes should have secured her admission to a government medical college. Instead, the unexpected high cut-off left her studying at a self-financing college, burdening her family with an annual $12,000 fee.

The student has also projected patterns of marks and ranks from previous years against those of 2024, arguing for a thorough review. Apart from approaching Prime Minister Modi, she has sought the attention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging action against the alleged discrepancies in the exam results.