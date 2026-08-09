Langsning FC Rise as Durand Cup Contenders: A Story of Resilience and Youthful Ambition

In their Durand Cup debut, Langsning FC has emerged as a formidable challenger with a mix of dominant performances and impressive comebacks. Their captivating journey has showcased not just attacking flair but also resilience, making them a team to watch in India's storied football tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:46 IST
Langsning FC Rise as Durand Cup Contenders: A Story of Resilience and Youthful Ambition
Langsning FC players. (Photo: X/ @IndianFootball). Image Credit: ANI

Langsning FC has made a significant impact in their inaugural Durand Cup appearance, setting a tone of ambition and resilience. This Meghalaya-based club has quickly moved from being the underdog to a serious competitor, capturing hearts with their performances in Asia's oldest football tournament.

The tournament began with Langsning demolishing Mumbay FC 5-0, marking one of the most emphatic debuts in recent history. The club's strategic prowess was also evident in their comeback against Nongkseh SS&CC, where they overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a draw, underlining their tenacity on the field.

Head Coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh has credited the team's recent success to sticking to their gameplay, allowing them to rise to the occasion against seasoned opponents. As Langsning FC sets its sights on progressing past the group stages, their journey is a reminder of the Durand Cup's essence, where young teams can defy expectations with fearless play.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026