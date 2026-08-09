TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Blasts BJP Over Alleged Political Violence in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee accuses BJP of political violence in West Bengal, alleging brutal attacks on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He questions the government’s role and police inaction amid rising disturbances, declaring the situation a governance failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:44 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Blasts BJP Over Alleged Political Violence in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee on her way as people gather outside her car (Photo/Abhishek Banerjee/facebook). Image Credit: ANI
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Tensions escalate in West Bengal as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee lashes out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what he describes as rampant political violence in the state. The TMC leader pointedly accused the BJP of orchestrating an attack on the former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, as she traveled to meet the grieving family of a deceased party worker.

In a candid social media post, Abhishek Banerjee expressed grave concerns over the alleged attack, emphasizing the lack of law and order under the current government. He stated, "This is not merely a failure of the state police. This is a failure of governance." His strong words highlighted a fear of increasing lawlessness and political hostility enveloping the state.

Abhishek Banerjee further condemned the police for their inaction during the attack, lambasting them for allegedly providing shelter to BJP sympathizers involved in the violence. Echoing concerns of fear-based politics, the MP remarked, "Bengal does not need BJP's goons and Jungle Raj. Bengal needs an end to this politics of fear and violence that defines the BJP. Enough is enough!"

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