Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Attack Sparks Political Tensions

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee claims her car was attacked by anti-social elements with stones in North 24 Parganas, alleging police inaction. She accuses the police of shielding BJP, amid rising political tensions. BJP denies involvement, urging police action. Banerjee was visiting a TMC worker's family when the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:00 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Attack Sparks Political Tensions
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee alleged an alarming attack on her vehicle by anti-social elements while visiting North 24 Parganas, sparking fresh political tensions. Banerjee, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, declared that stones hurled at her car posed a grave threat to her safety and that of her companions.

'Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements right in front of the police,' Banerjee exclaimed, adding that open windows might have resulted in serious harm or even fatalities. She fiercely criticized the police for their perceived inaction, suspecting a bias in favor of the BJP.

Amid calls of 'Chor bhagao' from the crowd, State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya distanced his party from the incident, asserting, 'It is between the public and TMC.' He urged police to investigate and take necessary action. Alongside Banerjee during the incident were Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen.

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