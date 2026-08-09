Jharkhand CM Soren Vows Transparent Justice Amid Exam Protest

Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured justice for protesting youth in Jharkhand amidst allegations of irregularities in public service exams. Addressing a cultural event, Soren emphasized dialogue over force and rejected political influence. The ongoing talks have witnessed demands for a CBI probe from aspirants seeking exam transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:51 IST
Jharkhand CM Soren Vows Transparent Justice Amid Exam Protest
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust address at the Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav 2026, Chief Minister Hemant Soren pledged transparent justice for the youth amidst ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in public service examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

He underscored that political patronage was unnecessary for the youth to secure their rights, emphasizing that their protests were a direct result of the government's efforts to expose wrongdoing. Soren assured that those accountable for any misconduct would face severe penalties.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar echoed Soren's sentiments, urging dialogue as the solution, not force, and reiterating the administration's commitment to resolving student grievances with transparency. Amidst the protests, aspirants have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, citing discrepancies in recent exam results.

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