Delhi Police Uncovers Massive Dual-Stage Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated dual-stage interstate cyber fraud syndicate accused of snatching mobile phones and illicitly diverting funds from bank accounts associated with those devices. In a significant breakthrough, nine individuals have been apprehended and substantial recoveries made, shedding light on the syndicate's expansive reach.

Earlier, on August 7, a separate police operation disrupted a similar cyber fraud network, leading to the arrest of four suspects, including a Nigerian national. The suspects allegedly duped a victim by posing as officials and demanding money for purported customs clearance of a non-existent parcel containing US dollars and gold, cheating him out of approximately ₹1.46 lakh. Coordinated raids in Delhi, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh resulted in the confiscation of seven mobile phones, furthering the investigation.

These operations underscore the ongoing efforts by authorities to tackle organized cyber fraud networks, which blend conventional theft with digital deceit to effectively exploit victims. Emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on August 8, announced the initiation of a Security Operations Centre to bolster 24/7 cyber surveillance, especially for urban cooperative banks.