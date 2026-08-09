Delhi Fortified: Comprehensive Security Unveiled for Independence Day

In preparation for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the Delhi Police have announced extensive security arrangements at the Red Fort. DCP North Raja Banthia shared detailed plans that integrate both human and technological elements to safeguard the venue.

The security strategy includes the deployment of 15,000 to 20,000 security personnel. This force comprises teams from the Delhi Police Traffic Unit, North District, and general security personnel, supplemented by multiple paramilitary companies, commandos, and NSG teams.

Technologically, over 1,000 cameras and video analytics, including Facial Recognition Systems and number plate recognition, have been integrated for heightened surveillance. Anti-drone systems are in place to mitigate aerial threats while the Indian Air Force Band adds a patriotic touch to the commemorations.