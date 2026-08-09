Congress Slams Amit Shah's Silence Amidst NEET-UG Protest Turmoil

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to address Parliament on police actions against NEET-UG protestors. Ramesh highlights ongoing adjournments during the monsoon session and past issues, urging Shah to break his silence as significant legislation passes with minimal opposition presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:07 IST
Congress Slams Amit Shah's Silence Amidst NEET-UG Protest Turmoil
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed rebuke, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not addressing the Opposition's calls for a statement in Parliament. The demands were spurred by recent police actions against NEET-UG protesters in Delhi, but Ramesh commented that Shah has been silent on such matters historically.

Ramesh recounted a previous incident during the December 2023 Winter Session, when two men breached security in the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters, prompting unheeded demands for Shah's explanation. Daily adjournments have marred the current monsoon session since it began on July 20, with Parliament set to adjourn on August 13.

The Congress MP also noted that, after record MP suspensions between December 14 and 21, Parliament pushed through pivotal legislation like the Three Criminal Law Reform Bills and the Election Commissioner's appointment bill. These developments, Ramesh pointed out, occurred with significantly reduced opposition scrutiny.

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