Hyderabad Police Warns of 'Rent Boyfriend' Cyber Fraud Targeting Young Women

Hyderabad Police alert public about a new cyber scam, 'Rent Boyfriend,' targeting young women through social media. Fraudsters use platforms like Instagram and Facebook to offer fake companion services, using AI-generated photos to lure victims. Police urge women to avoid sharing personal details and report suspicious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:57 IST
Hyderabad Police Warns of 'Rent Boyfriend' Cyber Fraud Targeting Young Women
V.C. Sajjanar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, Hyderabad's top law enforcement officials have issued a stark warning about a new cyber scam preying on women and young girls through enticing 'Rent Boyfriend' offers circulating across social media platforms.

Leading the charge against this fraudulent scheme, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, took to social media to caution potential victims about the deceptive allure of these services promising companionship. The advertisements, which are proliferating on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, showcase unrealistic packages with promises of privacy and security, fronted by alluring images of young men. Behind these seemingly harmless advertisements, however, lies a sophisticated fraud operation.

The scammers employ tactics involving AI-generated images and collect digital payments, often abruptly ending communication after receiving funds. The police have underscored the dangers of sharing sensitive personal information and the risks associated with meeting strangers contacted through these platforms. Authorities emphasize vigilance and reporting any suspicious activities to the cybercrime helpline or national portal.

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