Opposition Gears Up for Strategic Showdown in Parliament

The floor leaders of various Opposition parties are scheduled to convene in the Rajya Sabha chambers under the leadership of Opposition figure Mallikarjun Kharge. The agenda for Monday's meeting includes strategizing the response to ongoing allegations of embezzlement related to the Ram Mandir donations and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding police actions against July 20 protesters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has initiated an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha pushing for Amit Shah's address on the matter, paralleled by KC Venugopal advocating for a comprehensive debate on the Ram Mandir financial controversy. Additionally, discussions surrounding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, are expected to dominate the meeting's dialogues.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated the party's firm stance against the FCRA Bill, a topic set for Monday's deliberations among floor leaders of opposition factions. Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to maintain attendance on August 10, 11, and 12 as the parliament prepares to introduce key bills like the Tribunals Reforms Bill and the Kerala Name Change Bill.