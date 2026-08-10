Kerala's Crackdown: Minister Chennithala's Stand Against Organised Crime

Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has issued a resolute warning against organized crime, emphasizing that the state administration will take decisive action to curb gang activities and uphold public peace. He stated unequivocally that the unchecked activities of goons will not be tolerated. 'The people demand peace and security for their lives and property,' Chennithala asserted. He cautioned against individuals who support goons for personal gain, underscoring that the law is equal for every citizen in this country.

These remarks come in the wake of the arrest of Arjun Ayanki, a known history-sheeter accused in several cases, who was apprehended after an intensive search. Chennithala specifically warned 'reel goons' and stressed that no one will be permitted to engage in anti-social activities. He challenged criminals to refrain from showing 'overconfidence' or acting 'over-smart,' reiterating that the rule of law applies equally to all citizens.

In another case, Chennithala addressed a complaint against T G Mohandas for his controversial remarks in a YouTube video related to a student protest. He promptly involved the Cyber Cell, and an FIR was registered. Chennithala stressed the need for legal procedures to be followed precisely to withstand judicial scrutiny. He also assured support to the family of a missing fisherman involved in a tragic sea incident, promising comprehensive efforts in the ongoing search operations.