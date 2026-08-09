Kerala's Agriculture Struggles Amid Devastating Floods

Kerala's agriculture sector faces immense challenges as heavy rainfall and floods wreak havoc. Over 45,000 farmers and 9,332 hectares of land have been severely affected, with losses estimated at Rs 127.61 crore. Urgent assistance has been sought from the central government to aid recovery efforts amidst ongoing relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 21:48 IST
Kerala's Agriculture Struggles Amid Devastating Floods
Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Heavy rainfall and devastating floods have significantly impacted Kerala's agriculture sector, according to Agriculture Minister T Siddique. The minister revealed that tens of thousands of farmers, as well as extensive tracts of farmland, have been heavily affected, with catastrophic losses estimated at Rs 127.61 crore.

After touring the flood-ravaged Kuttanad region, where vast farmlands remain submerged, Minister Siddique emphasized the urgent need for government aid. He appealed for immediate assistance of Rs 110 crore from central authorities to aid recovery and rejuvenation efforts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has conducted a thorough review of relief operations in the flood-hit Pathanamthitta district, where over 6,400 people are taking shelter in relief camps. The government is working to bolster disaster response measures as floodwaters persist in several areas.

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