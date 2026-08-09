Keralam's Crackdown Intensifies: Police Capture Notorious Goons as Onam Approaches

The Keralam state government has declared a renewed offensive against organized crime, particularly targeting notorious elements, as the Onam festival season approaches. This announcement comes in the wake of the recent capture of Arjun Ayanki, a known criminal, by state police forces after an exhaustive two-day pursuit culminating in his arrest in Kannur, sources disclosed.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, addressing media personnel in Thrissur, underscored the commitment to purge Keralam of criminal operatives. He emphasized that no immunity will shield these individuals, vowing intensified measures and stringent monitoring at all police precincts. The crackdown is poised to escalate, targeting those who dare to threaten public safety.

Per law enforcement officials, Ayanki was apprehended following reports of his hideout in a Kannur apartment. He attempted an escape during a raid but was swiftly neutralized. Police revealed that adequate legal proceedings are in place as Ayanki is accused of mounting an online intimidation campaign against key officers involved in his capture, further signifying his steadfast defiance of law enforcement.