Opposition Uproar as Key Bills Introduced Amid Protests
In a tumultuous session of the Lok Sabha, four significant Bills were introduced, sparking uproar from opposition members who demanded explanations for police actions at protests and alleged embezzlement of Ram temple funds. The session witnessed repeated disruptions, highlighting ongoing parliamentary tensions during the Monsoon Session.
- Country:
- India
In the Lok Sabha session on Monday, the government introduced four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, amid significant uproar from opposition members. The session was marked by protests over police actions during a student demonstration and allegations of Ram temple donation theft, leading to the House being adjourned till 2 PM.
The Monsoon Session has been fraught with disturbances, with six of the eight Bills passed without debate, reflecting ongoing parliamentary discord. Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government for parliamentary stalemates, questioning the management of foreign contributions and invoking concerns over potential institutional control through the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Echoing similar concerns, CPI(M) MP John Brittas criticized the government for allegedly enforcing Bills while ignoring opposition demands for dialogue on critical issues, including a full-fledged discussion on the Ayodhya donation scandal. Brittas also expressed fears over the ramifications of the FCRA, suggesting it aims to suppress civil society and minority groups.
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