Supreme Court Postpones Shiv Sena's Plea Against Rebel MP Merger

The Supreme Court adjourned Shiv Sena's plea challenging the recognition of six rebel MPs merging with Eknath Shinde-led faction. The court postponed the hearing for two weeks, allowing respondents time to prepare. Kapil Sibal, representing Shiv Sena (UBT), argued against the Speaker's decision without a disqualification petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:09 IST
Supreme Court Postpones Shiv Sena's Plea Against Rebel MP Merger
The Supreme Court (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has deferred a petition presented by the Shiv Sena (UBT), which contested the decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to acknowledge the merger of six renegade MPs with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. A panel comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe noted the absence of legal representation from Speaker Om Birla's side and subsequently decided to delay the case for another two weeks.

Kapil Sibal, the senior advocate representing Shiv Sena (UBT), informed the judges that the notice had been served to the concerned parties. He further emphasized the urgency of interim relief. Nevertheless, the court indicated it would allot time for the respondents to prepare before delivering a verdict on the interim measures requested by Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sibal argued that the Speaker lacked the authority to sanction the merger since no petitions for disqualification were filed against the MPs, coupled with the fact that the Sena UBT faction wasn't granted a hearing opportunity. Following the court's refusal back in July to impose an immediate stay on the merger, notices had been already issued to the Speaker, his secretary, and the six rebel MPs. With the initial merger approval preceding the monsoon session, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s presence in the Lok Sabha has diminished significantly.

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