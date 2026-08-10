Supreme Court Demands Sweeping Reforms to Combat National Drug Crisis

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and state governments on a PIL demanding reforms to tackle drug trafficking and the drug crisis in India. Key measures include stricter protocols, faster investigations, and better rehabilitation and sentencing structures, highlighting the urgency of this nationwide issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:04 IST
Supreme Court Demands Sweeping Reforms to Combat National Drug Crisis
The Supreme Court (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and state governments regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that seeks urgent reforms to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking across the nation. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, underscored the critical nature of the issue.

The bench emphasized the need for enhanced coordination among agencies, highlighting the cross-border narcotic trafficking problems, particularly from Asia's infamous Golden Crescent. Justice Bagchi noted the critical relevance of geographic vulnerabilities due to India's international borders with regions such as Afghanistan and Burma.

The PIL, filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, recommends a host of measures including establishing special courts, enforcing time-bound trials, and confiscating assets linked to traffickers. It also proposes standardized procedures and strengthened mechanisms for investigation, prosecution, and rehabilitation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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