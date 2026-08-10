Uttarakhand Braces for Deluge: Rainfall Continues Amid Orange Alert

Uttarakhand faces relentless rain, prompting an orange alert in several districts. Disaster management officials are coordinating efforts to tackle potential landslides and ensure public safety. Affected areas receive advisories with strong travel warnings as rain is expected to persist throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:12 IST
Uttarakhand Braces for Deluge: Rainfall Continues Amid Orange Alert
Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand is grappling with incessant rainfall that began last night, prompting authorities to issue an orange alert for several districts, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman addressed the situation from the State Disaster Management Authority office, highlighting the state's preparedness in response to the India Meteorological Department's warnings.

Significant rainfall, exceeding 100 mm, has been recorded in parts of Dehradun and Pithoragarh. Suman predicts further deterioration around noon, with showers moving across the state by evening. He highlighted ongoing efforts to inform residents in landslide-prone areas about safety measures and emphasized the issuance of advisories.

People are urged to refrain from traveling during the rainfall due to inherent dangers. Following a landslide in Dharali, potential hazard zones in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh have been identified, with district magistrates notified for precautionary measures. Despite ongoing challenges, the Char Dham Yatra route and major roads remain open.

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