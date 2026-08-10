Uttarakhand Braces for Deluge: Rainfall Continues Amid Orange Alert

Uttarakhand is grappling with incessant rainfall that began last night, prompting authorities to issue an orange alert for several districts, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman addressed the situation from the State Disaster Management Authority office, highlighting the state's preparedness in response to the India Meteorological Department's warnings.

Significant rainfall, exceeding 100 mm, has been recorded in parts of Dehradun and Pithoragarh. Suman predicts further deterioration around noon, with showers moving across the state by evening. He highlighted ongoing efforts to inform residents in landslide-prone areas about safety measures and emphasized the issuance of advisories.

People are urged to refrain from traveling during the rainfall due to inherent dangers. Following a landslide in Dharali, potential hazard zones in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh have been identified, with district magistrates notified for precautionary measures. Despite ongoing challenges, the Char Dham Yatra route and major roads remain open.