VVS Laxman: The Backbone Behind BCCI's New Centre of Excellence

VVS Laxman disclosed he declined the role of Team India head coach for personal reasons, opting instead to lead the BCCI Centre of Excellence, aiming to advance its development. A new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru highlights this vision, underscoring its role in nurturing cricketing talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 19:11 IST
VVS Laxman: The Backbone Behind BCCI's New Centre of Excellence
VVS Laxman. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian batter and head coach of the BCCI Centre of Excellence, VVS Laxman, recently shared insights into his decision-making process back in 2023. He revealed that despite being offered the prestigious position of Team India head coach, he declined due to personal commitments, choosing instead to remain dedicated to the development of the CoE.

Laxman's decision aligned with BCCI's broader vision, particularly amidst rising concerns regarding player injuries. On Sunday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia met with Laxman to evaluate the facility's rehabilitation and injury-management program. At a press conference, attended by Laxman, BCCI president Mithun Manhas, and other senior figures, Laxman elaborated on his commitment to the CoE.

In September 2024, the BCCI Centre of Excellence was inaugurated, marking a new chapter in cricket development. Spread across 40 acres in Bengaluru, the facility stands as a testament to Laxman's leadership in sports science and talent nurturing, featuring three grounds and 86 pitches designed to hone India's cricketing future.

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