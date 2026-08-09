BCCI Enhances Live Coverage Amid CoE Restrictions: Devajit Saikia
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced increased live broadcasts for Duleep Trophy matches to enhance fan experience. Despite government restrictions at the Bengaluru Centre of Excellence limiting crowd presence, the measure seeks to address fan engagement while ensuring crucial injury management at the CoE remains a priority.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking steps to improve the spectator experience by making more Duleep Trophy matches available for live broadcast. According to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, this is part of ongoing efforts to enhance fan engagement, moving beyond the limited telecasts of previous years.
Saikia highlighted the government's restrictions at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence, which prohibit large crowd gatherings. Despite these constraints, close relatives or associates of team members are allowed to attend. The decision to increase live coverage aims to compensate for these limitations, offering fans a chance to watch their favorite players in action remotely.
Meanwhile, VVS Laxman, head of BCCI's Centre of Excellence, addressed scrutiny over the country's growing injury list, stressing the importance of careful player management. He emphasized that the role of the CoE extends beyond rehabilitation, focusing on helping cricketers achieve excellence, even as key players face fitness challenges.
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