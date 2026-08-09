Tragedy in Thailand: Teenage School Shooter Sparks National Debate
In a tragic school shooting outside Bangkok, a 14-year-old boy killed his grandparents and six others before committing suicide. The teen, previously caught with an air gun and exposed to violent content online, has prompted the Thai government to revise school safety protocols and reignite the gun control debate.
- Country:
- Thailand
A deadly school shooting in a Bangkok suburb has left Thailand in shock, as a 14-year-old boy gunned down his grandparents before taking several lives at a local school. The tragic event has set off a wave of scrutiny over the nation’s firearm policies and school safety measures.
According to authorities, the teen had a history of interest in firearms, having previously brought an air gun to school, and was influenced by violent content consumed online. The police have interviewed 17 witnesses, noting that the teenager had been living with grandparents after his parents' separation.
In wake of the tragedy, Thailand's Ministry of Education announced plans to tighten school safety measures. This includes developing mental health screenings, emergency drills, anti-bullying initiatives, and stricter control over items brought into school premises. The incident marks Thailand's most harrowing mass shooting since 2022, reigniting debates on gun control in Southeast Asia's largest gun-owning nation.
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