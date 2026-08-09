Tragedy in Thailand: The Teen Behind Bangkok Shooting

A Thai teenager responsible for a fatal school shooting outside Bangkok had previous warnings regarding violence, as police investigate the incident. The 14-year-old allegedly committed multiple murders, spurring the government to announce new school safety measures. His mother expressed shock, describing him as usually bright and cheerful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 20:37 IST
Tragedy in Thailand: The Teen Behind Bangkok Shooting
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A young teenager in Thailand is at the center of a harrowing incident, having allegedly carried out a deadly shooting at a school near Bangkok. Authorities have revealed that the boy had displayed previous signs of interest in firearms and violence, with an air gun confiscated from him by a teacher last year.

Despite these signs, his mother, who prefers to remain unnamed, said she never noticed any troubling behavior, describing her son as bright and cheerful. She had been unaware of the tragedy until after the fact, expressing her grief and offering apologies to those affected.

In response to this tragedy, the Ministry of Education announced plans to develop enhanced school safety protocols. These include mental health screenings and measures to prevent incidents like these, highlighting ongoing concerns about gun control in Thailand, which faces the highest gun ownership rates in Southeast Asia.

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