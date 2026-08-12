Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Offender in Connection with Uttam Nagar Murder Case

Delhi Police apprehended a 23-year-old proclaimed offender, Sohail, wanted for the murder in the Uttam Nagar case. The arrest occurred after Sohail tried to flee the city. Charged under multiple sections, Sohail confessed involvement in the fatal Holi altercation, citing previous enmities. Further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:43 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Offender in Connection with Uttam Nagar Murder Case
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old man, Sohail, wanted in the high-profile Uttam Nagar murder case. Officials confirmed the arrest occurred near the Palam Flyover as Sohail attempted to flee Delhi amid ongoing investigations.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the Additional Sessions Judge at Dwarka Courts on July 31. His arrest followed a dramatic sequence where confidential information suggested he planned to leave the city, prompting an immediate police operation.

Sohail stands accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The charges stem from an incident during Holi celebrations on March 4, which escalated into violence, resulting in the death of 26-year-old Tarun after a balloon-related dispute. Police continue to investigate the case to piece together the events leading to Sohail's alleged involvement.

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