Delhi Gears Up with Tightened Security Measures for Independence Day

Delhi Police have intensified security operations across the capital ahead of Independence Day, deploying 1,600 personnel and using drones for surveillance. With a multi-layered security system, authorities focus on preventive measures and enhance patrolling to ensure public safety during the celebrations on August 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:45 IST
Delhi Gears Up with Tightened Security Measures for Independence Day
Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Delhi Police have ramped up security across the capital, implementing stringent measures to thwart any potential threats. Increased patrolling, vehicular checks, and surveillance operations mark the police force's efforts to ensure the safety of citizens on August 15.

In a show of comprehensive security, officers across ranks are actively participating in the heightened vigilance. Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner South, Anant Mittal, highlighted the deployment of pickets throughout South Delhi, where stringent checks on suspicious individuals and vehicles are underway as part of the security drill.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, Vijay Kumar stated that over 1,600 personnel, including female officers, have been mobilized with about 60 pickets set up. The collaboration between local police, traffic police, and other security units at these checkpoints underscores the seriousness of the security measures as Independence Day approaches.

Emphasizing the importance of detecting criminal activities, Kumar noted that police are inspecting vehicles and parking areas with a keen eye on criminal elements. Enhanced patrolling and inspections conducted by senior officers further bolster the multi-layered security apparatus.

Meanwhile, in East Delhi, DCP Rajeev Kumar affirmed that all officers are on active duty, reinforcing the capital's streets with intensive checks and actions against disruptive elements. Drone technology is being harnessed to monitor crowd movements and ensure early detection of suspicious activities.

Delhi's security operations extend to monitoring major entry and exit points, maintaining a vigilant eye on border areas, and collaborating across various security units to preserve peace and security during the national celebrations.

As August 15 nears, the police's proactive stance on security underscores their commitment to safeguarding the festivities, ensuring that citizens celebrate a peaceful and secure Independence Day. (ANI)

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