Danube Drought Threatens Romania’s Nuclear Power Stability

Romanian state-owned Nuclearelectrica faces potential shutdown of its sole operating nuclear reactor due to record-low Danube water levels. The company has employed extreme measures to maintain operations but forecasts suggest a controlled shutdown may be needed. Romania declares an energy emergency amid Europe's widespread heat crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 14:07 IST
Danube Drought Threatens Romania’s Nuclear Power Stability
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  • Country:
  • Romania

Amidst record-low levels of the Danube River, Romania’s state-owned nuclear power producer, Nuclearelectrica, faces the possible shutdown of its last operational reactor by mid-August. Efforts including riverbed dredging and detonation of rock obstructions have been undertaken to maintain operations.

Nuclearelectrica, which contributes significantly to Romania's power supply, says plans for a controlled shutdown of the second reactor hinge on weather forecasts and river levels. With the Danube dropping to historical lows, an energy emergency has been declared, urging voluntary power reduction among citizens.

With neighboring Hungary temporarily activating a turbine at their Paks nuclear plant, uncertainties about weather improvements mean Romania may see no reprieve, as experts voice concerns over Europe's hot summer impacting energy and health sectors.

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