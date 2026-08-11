Austria's Agriculture Faces Heatwave Hardships

This year's relentless European summer heatwave is severely impacting agriculture, even in Austria, a country typically rich in water resources. Farmers are reporting stunted crop growth and early cattle slaughters as Alpine pastures dry up.

'We've never experienced such persistent high temperatures with so little rain,' says Johann Fessl, a dairy farmer from northern Austria. His cattle, facing water and grass shortages, are being brought down early from the pastures and fed winter hay, increasing costs. Some farmers, burdened by these expenses, are resorting to emergency slaughters, with waiting lists growing.

AgrarMarkt Austria, overseeing the nation's food production, forecasts a 19% reduction in grain harvests, and corn farmers like Roland Radner are seeing poor yields. In Leonding, tomato growers face blossom-end rot, while finding a slight silver lining with thriving carrot crops.