Austria's Agriculture Faces Heatwave Hardships

This year's intense summer heat in Europe is impacting agriculture in Austria, notably affecting livestock and crops. With prolonged high temperatures and little rainfall, farmers are forced to slaughter cattle early due to water shortages, while grain and corn harvests suffer significant declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 18:01 IST
Austria's Agriculture Faces Heatwave Hardships
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  • Country:
  • Austria

This year's relentless European summer heatwave is severely impacting agriculture, even in Austria, a country typically rich in water resources. Farmers are reporting stunted crop growth and early cattle slaughters as Alpine pastures dry up.

'We've never experienced such persistent high temperatures with so little rain,' says Johann Fessl, a dairy farmer from northern Austria. His cattle, facing water and grass shortages, are being brought down early from the pastures and fed winter hay, increasing costs. Some farmers, burdened by these expenses, are resorting to emergency slaughters, with waiting lists growing.

AgrarMarkt Austria, overseeing the nation's food production, forecasts a 19% reduction in grain harvests, and corn farmers like Roland Radner are seeing poor yields. In Leonding, tomato growers face blossom-end rot, while finding a slight silver lining with thriving carrot crops.

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