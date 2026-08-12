Geronimo Rulli's Return: A New Chapter at Manchester City

Manchester City has signed Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Olympique de Marseille on a two-year contract. Rulli, returning to City after a previous stint, brings experience to the squad. The 34-year-old replaces James Trafford and looks forward to making his mark in the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:00 IST
Geronimo Rulli's Return: A New Chapter at Manchester City
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Manchester City has bolstered its squad by securing the services of Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Olympique de Marseille. The Premier League club confirmed the two-year deal for the 34-year-old on Wednesday, ushering his return to Manchester.

Rulli, who previously donned the City jersey during the 2016-17 season without making any senior appearances, arrives as experienced cover. While Gianluigi Donnarumma remains the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, Rulli’s vast experience will be invaluable. "This is an amazing opportunity for me and one I had to grasp," Rulli expressed.

The Argentine, who boasts an impressive career across Europe and was part of the victorious national teams in the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America, fills the void left by James Trafford, now at Leeds United. His past accomplishments include a pivotal role in Villarreal's Europa League triumph in 2021.

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