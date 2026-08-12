Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing JPSC-JSCC aspirants' protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das delivered a fiery address on Wednesday, taking sharp aim at the Hemant Soren-led administration. The BJP leader criticized state officials for using what he described as coercive methods to undermine the protesters' resolve.

Das was unequivocal in his condemnation, stating, "I strongly condemn the pressure tactics employed by officials of the Hemant Soren government to break the morale of our youth and children and force them to end their agitation." The former CM reminded officials of their duties not only to the state but also to the central government and the people they serve.

Issuing a stern caution, Das addressed administrative officers, saying, "You should worry about your careers. Your career is tied to the Government of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is the taxpayers' money of Jharkhand that provides you with your salaries and bungalows." He demanded substantial compensation for affected families and called for a CBI probe, threatening a hunger strike if his demands weren't addressed within a week.