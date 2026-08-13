Rajasthan, Telangana Get Rs 605 Crore Boost for Agricultural Schemes

Farmers in Rajasthan and Telangana are set to benefit from more than Rs 605 crore in new central allocations for agricultural programmes, with funding expected to support infrastructure, productivity, farm inputs and wider welfare measures across the two states.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved Rs 340.59 crore for Rajasthan and Rs 265.12 crore for Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana after reviewing spending progress and previously approved state action plans.

Rajasthan Receives Rs 340.59 Crore for Agriculture

Rajasthan's annual action plan for 2026-27 was approved at Rs 849.37 crore in April, including a central share of Rs 509.62 crore, followed by an initial Mother Sanction of Rs 216.13 crore in May.

The state has spent Rs 164.39 crore, representing 76.06 per cent of that initial sanction. The latest allocation includes Rs 216.12 crore under RKVY and Rs 124.47 crore under Krishonnati Yojana.

Chouhan asked Rajasthan to pay particular attention to Kisan Credit Cards so farmers can receive timely and straightforward access to agricultural credit, an important source of financing for seasonal expenses and other farming needs.

Telangana Gets Rs 265.12 Crore After Spending Review

Telangana's 2026-27 annual action plan stands at Rs 651.06 crore, including a central contribution of Rs 390.63 crore. The state received an initial Mother Sanction of Rs 157.65 crore in May and has since spent Rs 96.05 crore, or 60.93 per cent of the sanctioned amount.

The newly approved Rs 265.12 crore allocation consists of Rs 157.66 crore under RKVY and Rs 107.46 crore through Krishonnati Yojana.

Chouhan praised Telangana's new approach to Farmer ID and fertiliser distribution, saying it could make services more transparent and effective. He also asked state officials to closely monitor the Oilseeds and Pulses Missions, where expenditure has been progressing more slowly.

Funding Expected to Speed Up Projects for Farmers

The approvals followed a virtual meeting involving Chouhan, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and senior agriculture officials from the Centre and both states.

Officials reviewed each state's approved plans, earlier sanctions and spending before the additional allocations were cleared, linking the release of funds with implementation progress on the ground.

The Centre expects the money to accelerate agricultural infrastructure projects, productivity improvements, input assistance and farmer welfare programmes, while closer monitoring between central and state governments is intended to help ensure that approved funding translates into services and support reaching farmers.