Iran's Alleged Assassination Plot Against Trump Heightens US-Israel Intelligence Tensions

Israel has repeatedly warned the United States about alleged Iranian plots to assassinate former President Donald Trump, including prior to the NATO summit in Ankara. These claims, while not independently verified by U.S. intelligence, have spurred heightened security measures from the Secret Service.

Despite assessments from U.S. intelligence agencies—suggesting Iran wasn’t actively menacing—Trump authorized military strikes in Iran. The influence of Israeli intelligence appears substantial as Washington navigates these complex geopolitical tensions, despite official denials of influencing U.S. policy from both Israeli and U.S. representatives.

A notable strained relationship within U.S. intelligence circles has emerged, exacerbated by decreased collaboration and layoffs. This has prompted more direct exchanges between Israeli officials and senior U.S. administration, steering decisions within the Trump administration amid their shared focus on Iranian threats.