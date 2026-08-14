Iran's Alleged Assassination Plot Against Trump Heightens US-Israel Intelligence Tensions

Recent warnings from Israeli intelligence suggest Iran intended to assassinate former President Trump, influencing US decision-making regarding Iran. Despite no independent verification by US intelligence, security measures were heightened. This underscores ongoing tensions between US and Israeli intelligence assessments, particularly concerning threats posed by Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 20:47 IST
Iran's Alleged Assassination Plot Against Trump Heightens US-Israel Intelligence Tensions
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Israel has repeatedly warned the United States about alleged Iranian plots to assassinate former President Donald Trump, including prior to the NATO summit in Ankara. These claims, while not independently verified by U.S. intelligence, have spurred heightened security measures from the Secret Service.

Despite assessments from U.S. intelligence agencies—suggesting Iran wasn’t actively menacing—Trump authorized military strikes in Iran. The influence of Israeli intelligence appears substantial as Washington navigates these complex geopolitical tensions, despite official denials of influencing U.S. policy from both Israeli and U.S. representatives.

A notable strained relationship within U.S. intelligence circles has emerged, exacerbated by decreased collaboration and layoffs. This has prompted more direct exchanges between Israeli officials and senior U.S. administration, steering decisions within the Trump administration amid their shared focus on Iranian threats.

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