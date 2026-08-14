Controversy Erupts Over NALSAR Convocation and CJI's Presence

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao emphasizes NALSAR students' rights to protest while expressing concern over involving the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in a controversy. The CJI, Surya Kant, questions the Bar Council of India's intervention, leading to the withdrawal of the Council's circulars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 23:12 IST
Controversy Erupts Over NALSAR Convocation and CJI's Presence
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao (Photo/X/ANI/). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development surrounding NALSAR University of Law, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao defended students' rights to protest and debate while raising concerns about dragging the Chief Justice of India (CJI) into their controversy. Rao underscored the importance of student dissent in democratic discourse.

On the legal front, Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, expressed his objection to the Bar Council of India's (BCI) circulars criticizing NALSAR students. The CJI questioned the BCI's jurisdiction in what he termed as a matter between him and the students, emphasizing dialogue over confrontation.

The Supreme Court has since demanded a response from the BCI, leading to a swift withdrawal of its circulars. The BCI cited deliberations showing that most graduates did not intend to involve the CJI, though it left room for further action pending the Vice-Chancellor's report.

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