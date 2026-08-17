Thousands Flock to Varanasi for Sacred Shravan Rituals

Thousands of Kanwariya pilgrims converged in Varanasi on Monday to pay their respects to Lord Vishwanath on the significant third Monday of the holy Shravan month. From dawn, a sea of devotees, including Kanwariyas and local worshippers, gathered at the revered Kashi Vishwanath Dham, symbolically cleansing themselves in the sacred waters of the Ganges.

The temple administration extended a warm welcome by showering visitors with petals, adding to the spiritual fervor. Echoes of devotional chants like 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bol Bam' filled the air, amplifying the solemnity of the occasion.

The festivities coincided with Nag Panchami, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere within the beautifully adorned temple. Despite a turnout ranging from one to two thousand, devotees lauded the smooth operations, impeccable queue management, and the uplifting spiritual ambiance, as they performed rituals at one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas, a major pilgrimage site during Shravan.