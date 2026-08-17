Supreme Court Orders Fresh Survey for Unhindered Elephant Corridors

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India issued a directive to the Union government to conduct a comprehensive nationwide survey of elephant corridors. This decision aims to ensure that the natural movement of wildlife remains unobstructed. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, emphasized that crop damage cannot be cited as a justification for creating obstacles along elephant routes.

The bench, addressing the necessity of uninterrupted wildlife movement, stated explicitly that no state could impede elephant herds due to agricultural concerns. While guidelines exist to safeguard these corridors, the court noted that real-world conditions have frequently blocked access. Consequently, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has been tasked with conducting a new survey and submitting a detailed status report that identifies current obstacles and outlines plans for their removal, along with preventative measures for the future.

Additionally, the Supreme Court instructed the government to investigate the reported use of firearms and other coercive tactics against elephants, and to address these issues in the forthcoming report. The order followed a petition alleging obstruction of elephant corridors and violations of previous court mandates. The court has given the authorities six weeks to present their findings and the measures undertaken to mitigate these concerns. This decision comes as part of an ongoing plea seeking further accountability from state authorities in protecting elephant habitats. (ANI)