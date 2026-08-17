Bihar's Tragic Stampede: Swift Aid Pledged for Victims' Families

The Bihar government responded to the tragic stampede at Ashokdham Halt by pledging Rs 4 lakh for families of each victim. The mishap occurred during a crowded religious gathering, causing a chaotic rush that resulted in multiple casualties. Authorities emphasize the need for improved crowd management and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:36 IST
Bihar's Tragic Stampede: Swift Aid Pledged for Victims' Families
Villagers mourn the loss of loved ones in Lakhisarai (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who perished in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Halt, Lakhisarai. Confirming the decision on Monday, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conveyed his condolences over the 'heart-wrenching accident' via social media platform X.

The incident took place on the third Monday of Sawan, a significant day for devotees who gather at Ashok Dham for prayers and Jalabhishek. It resulted in the death of seven individuals and injuries to several others. Reports indicated that a sudden swell in the crowd, coupled with rumors of a fallen live wire, led to panic among attendees.

In the aftermath, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, among other officials, underscored the urgent need for evaluating safety measures at large religious gatherings. Emergency services were dispatched to aid the victims, as the government commits to ongoing relief and support for affected families.

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