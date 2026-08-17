Tragedy Strikes Ashok Dham: Stampede Claims Lives Amidst Religious Festivities
A tragic incident at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai resulted in the deaths of seven devotees following a panic-induced stampede. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed deep sorrow over the event, ensuring swift medical response for the injured and condoling the grieving families.
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In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a stampede-like incident at the Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai claimed the lives of seven devotees. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary labeled the tragedy as extremely distressing, offering his deepest condolences through a social media message.
Eyewitness accounts suggest that panic ensued after reports of an electric wire or pole falling near an overcrowded area leading to the temple. This caused devotees to flee in various directions, leading to a chaotic stampede that ultimately resulted in the tragic loss of lives.
Authorities had anticipated massive crowds for the religious occasion but were overwhelmed as expected measures faltered. Emergency services acted swiftly, but the incident underscores the critical need for effective crowd management strategies during religious pilgrimages.