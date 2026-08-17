Tragic Stampede at Ashokdham Temple: Seven Dead in Bihar

A tragic stampede at the Ashokdham Temple complex in Lakhisarai, Bihar, has left seven devotees dead and several others injured during the busy third Monday of the holy Sawan month. Official reports indicate that the disaster was incited by a structural collapse alongside a rapidly spreading panic among the crowd.

Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar recounted that the chaos ensued after an electric pole fell near the crowd. A rumor spread, claiming a live wire had fallen on people, which escalated tensions, particularly affecting the women's queue. Kumar confirmed the fatalities and noted the investigation into the electrocution claims is ongoing.

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha called the incident tragic and unfortunate, assuring strict measures against those who fueled the rumors. Relief efforts are underway, and state officials, including Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, have announced ₹4 lakh in compensation for families of the deceased.