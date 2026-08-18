Delhi High Court Upholds DUSIB Land Eviction, Dismisses Appeals

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has dismissed the appeals by businesses occupying lands allotted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), reaffirming that fixed-term licenses cannot be indefinitely extended. The verdict comes after firms sought to maintain possession pending a fresh tender process completion.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, rejected arguments from entities like M/s Eswara Kamadhenu Restaurant Pvt Ltd that relied on investments and tender delays to justify retaining possession. The Bench underscored that commercial interests cannot supersede contractual obligations.

The court granted the appellants an additional week from August 10 to vacate the premises, while directing DUSIB to finalize the new tender within six weeks from August 3, 2026. This decision reiterates the legal expectation for timely eviction post-license expiry, despite financial losses claimed by the businesses involved.