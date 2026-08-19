Tragedy Strikes Kolkata: Fatal Hotel Fire Claims Nine Lives

A devastating fire at a Kolkata hotel led to the deaths of nine Bangladeshi citizens, arriving for medical aid, in the early hours of Wednesday. This incident follows a similar tragedy in Tarapith, West Bengal, where a short circuit led to the death of eight individuals just two days earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kolkata: Fatal Hotel Fire Claims Nine Lives
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying fire broke out at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata early Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of at least nine individuals and injuring several others, according to official sources.

Fire department officials report the blaze ignited around 2:00 am, with all deceased reportedly identified as Bangladeshi nationals who had traveled to Kolkata for medical treatment. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tragically, this incident follows another deadly hotel blaze in Tarapith, West Bengal, on Monday, which resulted in eight fatalities allegedly caused by a short circuit. Police continue to investigate both cases, with hotel operators from Tarapith detained for questioning.

TRENDING

1
Water Woes: Katapol Underpass Faces Persistent Waterlogging Challenges

Water Woes: Katapol Underpass Faces Persistent Waterlogging Challenges

India
2
Ebola Crisis Escalates in Congo as Cases Surpass 5,000

Ebola Crisis Escalates in Congo as Cases Surpass 5,000

Global
3
Global Markets on Edge: Bond Yields and Robotics Surge Amid Inflation Concerns

Global Markets on Edge: Bond Yields and Robotics Surge Amid Inflation Concer...

Global
4
Global Tensions and Commodity Prices Pressure Indian Markets

Global Tensions and Commodity Prices Pressure Indian Markets

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026