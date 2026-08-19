Tragedy Strikes Kolkata: Fatal Hotel Fire Claims Nine Lives

A horrifying fire broke out at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata early Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of at least nine individuals and injuring several others, according to official sources.

Fire department officials report the blaze ignited around 2:00 am, with all deceased reportedly identified as Bangladeshi nationals who had traveled to Kolkata for medical treatment. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tragically, this incident follows another deadly hotel blaze in Tarapith, West Bengal, on Monday, which resulted in eight fatalities allegedly caused by a short circuit. Police continue to investigate both cases, with hotel operators from Tarapith detained for questioning.