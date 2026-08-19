Voice Sample Plea in Gandhi's Savarkar Defamation Case Faces Opposition

Rahul Gandhi's defence team opposed a plea seeking his voice sample in the Savarkar defamation case in a Pune court. The case, filed by Satyaki Savarkar, accuses Gandhi of defaming V.D. Savarkar during a speech in London. The court has yet to assess the speech's intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:37 IST
Voice Sample Plea in Gandhi's Savarkar Defamation Case Faces Opposition
Defence counsel Milind Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development, Rahul Gandhi's defence team in Pune opposed a legal request for his voice sample related to the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar defamation case. The request was deemed premature as the court is yet to determine if the speech in question was made with defamatory intent.

The defence counsel, Milind Pawar, emphasized to ANI that the special MP/MLA court has instructed them to file a formal response by September 1. He highlighted that despite recent cross-examinations confirming familial links between Nathuram Godse and Savarkar, the defence has not yet been called to contest whether Gandhi's speech was defamatory.

The case, initiated by Satyaki Savarkar, argues that Gandhi's remarks at an Overseas Congress event in London in March 2023 caused reputational harm and emotional distress. The ongoing legal battle continues to draw attention, with both historical family connections and political implications under scrutiny.

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