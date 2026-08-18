Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Policy Critique
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for his rhetoric against PM Modi's diplomatic style, calling it damaging to India's global image. Rijiju accused Gandhi of compromising his credibility and questioned his conduct as Leader of the Opposition, while urging constructive debates in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuttal to Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the remarks as damaging to India's international standing. Speaking to ANI, Rijiju asserted that Gandhi's theatrical antics undermine both parliamentary decorum and his own credibility.
Rijiju emphasized that Gandhi's attempts to parody Modi's diplomatic approach only served to tarnish his own image. He noted that Gandhi's actions at the Rachnatmak Congress convention in New Delhi, where he mimicked PM Modi by embracing Sandeep Dikshit, did more harm to his stature.
The minister further accused the Congress party of disrupting parliamentary proceedings, urging opposition MPs to focus on structured debates rather than sensationalism. Highlighting the importance of the Leader of the Opposition's role, Rijiju called for a return to decorum amid ongoing clashes over issues like foreign policy and Jantar Mantar protests.
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