Grandson Admits Godse Brothers' RSS Ties in Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

During a pivotal moment in the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Satyaki Savarkar revealed in a Pune courtroom that his grandfather, Gopal Godse, and grand uncle, Nathuram Godse, were both active members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This admission was confirmed by Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi, and occurred under further cross-examination by Gandhi's legal team, led by Advocate Milind D Pawar, before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amol Shriram Shinde in the special MP MLA Court in Pune.

In his testimony, Satyaki clarified that his maternal grandfather Gopal Godse, along with Nathuram Godse, formed part of the RSS. He elaborated his familial ties, detailing that Gopal Godse was his mother's father, while Sindhu Godse was her mother. His lineage also connects him to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, as his father was Savarkar’s nephew. Although Satyaki acknowledged his kinship with the historical figures, he admitted to a lack of complete knowledge regarding their historical records.

Further, Satyaki disclosed that his mother, who passed away in Pune in 2015, as well as his grandfather, who died in 2007, both participated in activities linked to the Hindu Mahasabha. He recounted the organization's history and its foundation by Madan Mohan Malaviya in 1915. Satyaki contested a claim regarding Savarkar's conditional release by the British in 1924, asserting instead that he was completely freed in 1937. The hearing, aimed at addressing the implications of Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar, is set to continue on September 1.