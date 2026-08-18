Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi Amid Parliamentary Deadlock
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for his conduct during the contentious Monsoon Session of Parliament. He accused the Congress of prioritizing disruption over debate, while countering demands for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the session's recurring deadlocks.
- Country:
- India
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi's conduct as Leader of Opposition, accusing him of undermining the integrity of Parliament during the contentious Monsoon Session. Rijiju alleged that repeated disruptions spearheaded by Congress hindered substantive debate in the House.
Rijiju claimed that Congress MPs approached him to resolve the deadlock as their leader, Rahul Gandhi, failed to exemplify the decorum expected of his position. He highlighted the recurring washouts of Parliament business, attributing them to Congress's alleged penchant for disorder.
Amid demands from Congress for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on police actions against protesters, Rijiju dismissed such calls as diversionary tactics, arguing that the opposition was evading parliamentary debate. He also criticized Gandhi's public comments on Prime Minister Modi, suggesting they backfired, tarnishing Gandhi's own image.
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