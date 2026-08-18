Kharge Upholds Legacy Amid 'Vande Mataram' Controversy, Challenges BJP

In the face of mounting controversy over the rendition of 'Vande Mataram', Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remains steadfast, emphasizing the historical rendition of the national song by iconic leaders. Kharge calls on the government to charge late leaders if singing this version is deemed a crime, while attacking BJP and RSS's role in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:10 IST
Kharge Upholds Legacy Amid 'Vande Mataram' Controversy, Challenges BJP
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defiantly addressed the growing controversy surrounding the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during the recent Independence Day celebrations. Kharge insisted that he sang the same version as historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Kharge emphasized if performing that version of the song is considered a crime, then similar charges should be pressed against these late national leaders. This response came after footage showed Kharge and Sonia Gandhi in conversation at the Congress headquarters during the national song, prompting the BJP to accuse them of disrespect.

On a related note, the Vande Mataram controversy intensified at a PCC program in Goa, where only two stanzas were sung in Kharge's presence. He also criticized the BJP and RSS, questioning their contributions to the freedom movement and launching a pointed critique at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He rallied Congress leaders in Goa for unity in preparation for the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting confidence amidst adversity. (ANI)

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