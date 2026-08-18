Kharge Upholds Legacy Amid 'Vande Mataram' Controversy, Challenges BJP

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defiantly addressed the growing controversy surrounding the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during the recent Independence Day celebrations. Kharge insisted that he sang the same version as historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Kharge emphasized if performing that version of the song is considered a crime, then similar charges should be pressed against these late national leaders. This response came after footage showed Kharge and Sonia Gandhi in conversation at the Congress headquarters during the national song, prompting the BJP to accuse them of disrespect.

On a related note, the Vande Mataram controversy intensified at a PCC program in Goa, where only two stanzas were sung in Kharge's presence. He also criticized the BJP and RSS, questioning their contributions to the freedom movement and launching a pointed critique at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He rallied Congress leaders in Goa for unity in preparation for the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting confidence amidst adversity. (ANI)